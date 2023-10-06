Register
New crossing in Burgh le Marsh gets thumbs up

Residents in Burgh le Marsh have given the new village’s new pedestrian crossing the thumbs up – especial as work on the new environmentally friendly has been completed almost a week ahead on time.
By christina redford
Published 6th Oct 2023, 14:04 BST
Lincolnshire County Council were excited to announce the works in the High Street, brought about because the old signal equipment has reached the end of its operational life and spare parts are becoming difficult to source

The pedestrian crossing is the near-side Puffin type and the new signal equipment will be extra-low voltage,

Lincolnshire World joined residents Darren Bailey and Taha Sabahi to test it out.

Residents Taha Sabahi and Darren Bailey testing out the new crossing in Burgh le Marsh.Residents Taha Sabahi and Darren Bailey testing out the new crossing in Burgh le Marsh.
Residents Taha Sabahi and Darren Bailey testing out the new crossing in Burgh le Marsh.

"It’s a lot better than it was and of course the school kids use it so it’s a lot safer.

"Everyone’s happy the work has been finished ahead of time too.”

Taha agreed and said: “I use the crossing all the time and this is much better.”

The old-style equipment in Wainfleet Road, Skegness, is getting a new lease of life

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “What is currently in place for the pedestrian crossing on Wainfleet Road has now come to the end of its operational life and requires replacing.

“Because of this, we’re seizing the opportunity to change the equipment from its old, pelican style crossing and update it to a modern puffin type.”

The work near to the junction with Robin Hood Road will begin on Monday October 16 and has a planned end date of Friday, November 3, subject to suitable weather.

Temporary traffic signals and crossings will be put in place with no diversionfor the duration of the work.

For up-to-date information about roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.

