New dad from Boston wins £83,000 car and £50,000 in cash from £2 ticket
An HGV driver from Boston, who became a dad two weeks ago, has another cause to celebrate – winning a £83,000 car and £50,000 in cash.
Constantin Hagima won the double prize from a £2 ticket through online competitions company BOTB.
The 29-year-old was at home when BOTB’s Christian Williams turned up to tell him he was this week’s Dream Car Competition winner, scooping a top-of-the-range Range Rover Sport D300 SE with £50,000 in the boot.
Constantin, who has been playing BOTB for five years, said: “This is going to completely change our lives. We’ve just welcomed our little baby boy into the world so this is great timing.”
Constantin and wife Mady were joined by baby boy lyin just two weeks ago.
“We must be very lucky at the moment,” he said.
Christian, from BOTB, said: “Huge huge congratulations to both Constantin and Mady – not just on the car but on their beautiful baby boy, too. I’m so happy for them both and I’m sure the prize will come in good use with a new baby!”