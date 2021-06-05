New data base to help promote Rasen area residents’ wellbeing

Stellla Tuplin is waiting to hear from clubs, organisations and service providers for new database EMN-210106-062309001

Sometimes referred to as community referral, social prescribing is a means of enabling GPs , nurses and other health and care professionals to refer people to a range of local, non-clinical services.

To help make social prescribing easier, Rasen Hub is putting together a database of facilities and services.

The database is part of a larger project with LCVS (Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service) and collating information for Market Rasen and the surrounding villages is Rasen Hub administrator Stella Tuplin.

She said: “Anything that can be of benefit to people will all be included on the database.

“Shops, organisations, clubs and new activities will make up the bulk of the information.

“It could be legal advice, accessing help around the home, information and guidance, local churches, schools or where to buy things – the list is endless.”

Rasen Hub is working with Market Rasen Community Partnership to promote the database and to get as much information as possible.

However, with many clubs and organisations not yet restarted following lockdown restrictions – and tighter data protection regulations – it is not always easy to find information to send on the paperwork needed to be part of the data base.

Stella said: “I have sent out some forms, but we invite everyone who provides a service or activity to become part of this community project, which is going to help improve the wellbeing of residents of Market Rasen and its surrounding villages.

“The database will be available online to everyone, including visitors, so that access to all areas is easier.

“To comply with GDPR rules, we won’t be able to hold information unless the forms are completed, so we would be pleased to hear from anyone we haven’t been able to contact yet.”

Email [email protected] to receive the forms electronically or call 01673 844556 (ansaphone available).

The forms can be scanned or photographed and returned via email.

Alternatively they can be returned by post to: Rasen Hub, Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen LN8 3BH.