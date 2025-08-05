New day centre to beat isolation opens at former care home in Skegness

The opening ceremony of the new HealthyStay day centre in Lincoln Road, Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson.

A new day care centre has opened at the site of a former care home in Skegness.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes performed the opening ceremony for the HealthyStay facility in Lincoln Road.

The newly-established care provider was previously Woodside Care Home, which has been closed for almost four years.

HealthyStay purchased this property and have renovated it to re-commission into service as “a much needed, vital nursing home service in the area”, which has been endorsed by Lincolnshire County Council.

Ash Piddington-Smith, a CQC Registered Manager with 10 years experience in the care sector, said: “We are delighted to introduce HealthyStay.

"We are opening up an adult day care centre in the heart of Skegness, dedicated to providing a warm, engaging, and supportive environment for adults who may benefit from day-time companionship, activities, and care.

“Our mission is to promote wellbeing, independence, and social interaction for all our members through thoughtfully designed activities, nutritious meals, and personalised support from our compassionate team.”

Communities groups, dance groups and performers – and the ever popular bingo – are amongst the activities sheduled to entertain clients.

There is also a courtyard which can be used as a quiet space for clients on sunny days.

HealthyStay Nursing Home, in Lincoln Road, Skegness, is open Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm. For details visit www.healthystay.com.