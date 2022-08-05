DCC Julia Debenham joined Lincolnshire Police on June 13, after spending 29 years in Leicestershire Police.

Since arriving, she has spent time getting to know the people who make up Lincolnshire Police and has been out with officers and staff to better understand policing in Lincolnshire.

She said: “I’ve been made to feel really welcome, both by colleagues and by members of our communities who I’ve met as I’ve been spending time in different parts of the county.

“Lincolnshire is really unique, not just because of its geography, which can be challenging to police, but because of the people who make up this lovely county and the different lifestyles, experiences and challenges they may have had.”

DCC Debenham has worked with Lincolnshire for many years as part of regional collaborations during her time in Leicestershire, but has found that spending time with frontline officers and staff has deepened her understanding and changed her perspective.

She said: “I always knew policing in Lincolnshire was different to that of regional neighbours but getting out and about has really opened my eyes.

“It’s clear that this force, which is well known for not being well-funded, is doing exceptionally well not in spite of its resources but because of its resources – that means its people.

"Lincolnshire is a challenging county to police, but we have a force of capable and committed people who are omnicompetent, committed and passionate, confident and skilled to deal with all kinds of incidents they’re presented with.

"And the teamwork is phenomenal, it’s rare to see people pull together so quickly and with such determination to tackle and resolve incidents and keep people in this county safe.”

DCC Debenham’s role supports the Chief Constable in delivering his strategy to work together to make Lincolnshire the safest place to live, work and visit.