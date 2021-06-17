New digital cafe to support men struggling with their mental health launched in Lincolnshire

Local non-profit organisation, Harmless, has launched a weekly Digital Café called CHESS, which stands for Crisis help, emotional and social support, and aims to prevent male suicide in Lincolnshire

Funded by Shine, Lincolnshire County Council and NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, the Digital Café will provide a space for men to meet virtually for support.

The sessions will be facilitated by qualified Clinical Support Workers and will provide opportunities for sharing experiences, learning mental wellbeing techniques, and exploring what further support is available.

The sessions will also include ice breakers and safety planning exercises, to equip participants if they find themselves in a mental health crisis.

Each participant will receive an assessment and groups will be no larger than eight participants.

Each session will be delivered via Zoom and will take place on Wednesdays between 2pm and 6pm.

Katie Freeman, suicide crisis service manager, said: “We’re so grateful for the funding to run this exciting new project.

"In Lincolnshire 77 per cent of deaths by suicide in 2019 were male, so it is vital that support is available across the county.

"The Digital Café will aim to tackle isolation and provide men who feel that they have nowhere to turn with a safe space to share their experiences and receive support.

"Ultimately, we aim to save lives.”

Harmless provides support, information, training and consultancy about self harm to individuals who self harm, their friends, families and professionals with a view to promoting health and recovery, reducing isolation and distress, and by increasing awareness and skill in intervention.

Men can self-refer to the Digital Café or be referred by visiting www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/8QCKNTJ.

Visit www.harmless.org.uk/digitalcafe for more information.