New documentary will showcase Gainsborough’s Stepping Stone Theatre for Mental Health work

Gainsborough’s Stepping Stone Theatre for Mental Health is entering into a collaboration with Lemon Tree Films to create a documentary all about their work.

Stepping Stone is a Gainsborough based, multi-award winning company that offers creative workshops for people suffering with their mental health.

The company is now ten years old and has an excellent cache of work including ten books and several full-scale performances; all written and performed by members of the creative groups.

Bill Rodgers, director at Stepping Stone, said: “We are extremely pleased to be working with Lemon Tree Films.

“Having our work documented on film means it will last forever. The film will become an inspirational tool for our local mental health community.

“It will be aimed at both the professionals and the service users.”

The project is being supported by the BNA Charitable Incorporated Organisation which is an independent, grant-making charity based in Lincoln.

Bill said: “We are extremely lucky to have the support of this excellent charity. All their work is about companies that make a big difference in their communities. We are proud to be one of them.”

Filming will take several months and the film company will be following Stepping Stone, by coming to the weekly workshops, drama group and singing group.

Lemon Tree Films has already begun to follow Stepping Stone’s activities. As well as being in the documentary, members of Stepping Stone will help with the film making process by being crew and volunteers, making this an inclusive project.

The resulting product will be a fly-on-the-wall style of observation. Ideally the film will help shift thinking about the stigma that often surrounds mental illness. It will also show how creativity can help with the mental health recovery road.

The director of Lemon Tree Films said: “Lemon Tree Films is a fledgling production company based out of Lincolnshire.

“We aim to produce documentaries and scripted films, highlighting local heritage and community stories. Stepping Stone's unique and innovative approach to mental health is one such story that needs to be highlighted.

Bill said: “It is very exciting to be part of this project. We can’t wait to see and share the final product.”