East Lindsey District Council has received planning applications for a new drive-thru coffee shop and a new retail unit Credit: ELDC

Over the past few months, the retail park’s former Pizza Hut has been converted into a new McDonald’s. This addition initially sparked debate among local residents, some of whom questioned the necessity of another outlet of the fast food giant, given the existing one on Grand Parade.

If approved, these latest planning applications could further transform the retail park. The proposed drive-thru is planned for the northeast corner of the existing car park, while the new retail unit would occupy a portion of the northwest corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since it is still early in the process, the companies that might occupy these new plots remain unknown.

According to the planning documents, the applicant – Summer Estate Holdings Limited – pledges that the development will enhance a currently “underutilised” parcel of land within the retail park.

They also promise that this project will deliver high-quality development and create valuable local employment opportunities.

The company stated: “Full planning permission is sought for the erection of a food/drink unit with drive-thru facility and erection of restaurant/retail pod.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Full planning permission is also sought for the erection of a retail unit, access and servicing yard, hard landscaping, soft landscaping and associated works.”

“The applications are to be considered separately but simultaneously due to the potential for the phased development of the site.”

Skegness Retail Park, located off Wainfleet Road, was reportedly built in the early 1990s and is often the first landmark commuters encounter when entering the town.