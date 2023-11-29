New driver who caused death of two friends spared jail

​A new driver who caused the deaths of two teenage friends just 28 days after passing her test was spared jail after a judge heard moving pleas from her victims' families.

Ewan McEwan. Photo: Lincs Police

​Lara Jensen, 20, from Grimsby, was taking a group of young friends to watch the sunset before they all went off to university when she misjudged a triangular junction and crossed in front of an oncoming car.

Grace Wheatley, 19, from Cleethorpes, who had won a place to study fashion and photography at Manchester University, died at the scene of the collision in South Elkington.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Art student Ewan McEwan, also 19, who was a back seat passenger in the Toyota Aygo being driven by Jensen, underwent six operations and died two weeks after the crash.

Grace Wheatley. Photo: Lincs Police

A third passenger in the Toyota, Harrison Steele, also 19, spent 11 days in hospital after suffering multiple injuries in the collision which occurred on 9 August, 2022.

The friends, all then aged 19, had spent the afternoon having a picnic at Hubbard's Hills beauty spot in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Before going home, the friends decided to travel to the village of Hatcliffe to watch the sunset together for the last time, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said Jensen had passed her test just 28 days previously and became confused by a triangular junction on the A631 between Louth and Market Rasen.

Mr Howes said Grace was sat in the front passenger seat and using an App to direct Jensen, who indicated to turn right but then missed the first turn-off for the Hatcliffe junction.

Witnesses described Jensen slowing down but then turning right and crossing into the path of a silver Mazda as she tried to negotiate the second fork of the junction.

The force of the impact knocked the Toyota across the junction, Mr Howes said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grace was declared dead at the scene despite witnesses attempting CPR for up to 25 minutes. The emergency services were also "very concerned" for Harrison and Ewan, Mr Howes added.

The court heard Harrison had no memory of the accident and woke up in a Liverpool hospital after being airlifted from Hull Royal Infirmary.

At the scene, Jensen was described as "hysterical" and heard to remark: "I saw the car coming, but I turned anyway. I don't know why I did it."

A police accident investigator concluded Jensen had misjudged the lawful speed and distance of the Mazda, possibly due to her inexperience as a driver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a victim impact statement, which he read out in court, Ewan's father, John McEwan, explained how his son, a 6ft 4in "gentle giant," fell at the final hurdle after undergoing six operations.

Mr McEwan described Ewan's "unbroken bond" with his two older brothers and told the court how he loved the "rough and tumble" of his African upbringing before moving to Grimsby.

"As a family we bare no malice to Lara," Mr McEwan added. "She was after all Ewan's friend.

"Sending her away will not help in the healing process."

His thoughts were echoed in a victim impact statement, on behalf of Grace's family, which was read out by Mr Howes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grace, who had a younger brother and sister, and also worked at a local Asda store, was described as "sensitive, intuitive, kind hearted and loving."

"She had the whole world at her feet."

The statement added: "To us, Lara is not a criminal, she is a young driver who made a mistake."

Jensen, of Harrow Lane, Grimsby, pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of Grace Wheatley and Ewan McEwan by careless driving, and causing serious injury to Harrison Steele by careless driving.

Lisa Hardy, mitigating for Jensen, admitted it was unlikely she would still be here if not for the kindness shown by the victims' families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Speaking to her mother, Lara was an A star student who strove to be kind all her life. That is no doubt why Grace and Ewan loved her," Miss Hardy said.

Miss Hardy explained how these "wonderful young people" had gone off to watch the sunset before they all went off to university.

Following the collision, Miss Hardy told the court Jensen pushed herself to take up her "dream course" in architecture at Manchester University, but ultimately struggled and dropped out.

Miss Hardy said Jensen now suffered anxiety in cars and was unlikely to drive again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst made it clear that while the role of sentencing was ultimately his, but said the generosity of Ewan's and Grace's families were deserving of great credit.

"Grace's family with enormous generosity consider you having to live with the consequences of this is punishment enough," Judge Hirst told Jensen.

"I have also heard from Ewan's family in an equally generous spirit, they do not bare any malice to you. They do not consider locking you up will help them in the healing process."

Judge Hirst told Jensen he regarded her driving as an "unsafe manoeuvre over a brief period of time," adding that there was significant personal mitigation and prospects of rehabilitation which meant he could suspend her jail sentence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is clear to me that if I send you to custody it will have an impact on Grace's and Ewan's families that will not assist them," Judge Hirst added.