New event for green fingered gardeners and home enthusiasts in Gainsborough

Home enthusiasts and green fingered gardeners are in for a treat as Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough prepares to host a special event dedicated to home and garden lovers.

The centre’s first ever Home and Garden event will be held on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from 10am until 4pm with a fantastic line up of home and gardening related pop-up displays and activities.

The event is in perfect time for National Children's Gardening Week and will include special garden themed workshops for children to get involved with and learn more about gardening. There will also be chance to have a photo with the Yard’s giant sunflower and free face painting will be on offer both days.

Jodie Pacey, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We are really looking forward to this event as it brings something completely new to the calendar at Marshall’s Yard.

Ventsi Petrov from JYSK, Liam Staton and Zoe Moss from The Range and Daniel McDonald, landscape gardener for Marshall's Yard.

"We are also delighted to have our retailers and demonstrators join us with their expert tips and product knowledge.

“The event will kick start a busy line up of summer events happening this month with the return of our annual tractor rally on Father’s Day and an exciting interactive street art event taking place the day before on Saturday, June 17.”

The event will provide visitors with a weekend of top tips on how to create a gorgeous home and inspired outdoor space using products which are all available from the shopping centre.