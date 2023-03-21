New exercise programme helping people living with cancer is launching in Gainsborough

Lincoln City Foundation’s groundbreaking Fighting Fit programme to help people living or recovering from cancer has now expanded to Gainsborough.

Fighting Fit helps people in Lincolnshire maintain or increase physical activity levels and support in the fight against cancer and long-term health conditions.

Sessions focus on low impact fitness designed to build back balance, posture, strength, and flexibility, and are led by a Level 4 qualified coach in cancer & exercise rehabilitation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Group sessions also allow individuals to connect with people with shared experiences, gain peer to peer support and enhance their mental wellbeing.

Fighting Fit programme is launching in Gainsborough

Fighting Fit started delivery solely in Lincoln, but the programme is now expanding across Lincolnshire to ensure those living with cancer in the region have accessible support in their locality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sessions have recently launched in Gainsborough, working in partnership with Everyone Active.

Chris Duncan, regional community wellbeing manager at Everyone Active, said: “Everyone at Active West Lindsey are extremely passionate about supporting our residents and their wellbeing needs.

"We visited one of the Fighting Fit sessions that Lincoln City Foundation delivered in Lincoln, and we were really taken back by the response of the participants and the influence it is having on their daily lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We were inspired and, with the support of Lincoln City Foundation, we identified a need for this provision in Gainsborough, and we are now delivering a weekly session to our new clients.”

Alice Carter, head of healthier communities at the Foundation, said: “At the Foundation we are really proud to be leading on the development of a physical activity programme for people living with cancer in Lincolnshire.

“We know access to services can be an issue in the county, and through working with local partners such as Everyone Active, we can help to remove this barrier to support."

Advertisement

Advertisement