New Italian restaurant, Il Gusto, has opened below the Travelodge in Gainsborough

Located on North Street, the idea and name behind Il Gusto means ‘the taste’ and to enjoy food.

Paulo is the brains behind the behind the business and revealed the name came from his grandmother who used to say that the way to the heart was through the stomach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of their ingredients are sourced locally so people can eat locally. With vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options, be assured that their Italian dishes have been passed down through generations.

The restaurant is a family run business with Paulo as the head chef, Ergen as the manager and Angela as the external business manager.

Paulo said: “Il Gusto should feel like one big family. We are lucky that people here are very welcoming and even after a few months it feels like a second home.”

Paulo has previously opened two restaurants in Wales after the Covid 19 pandemic, both of which were called ‘Pane Vino’ which means bread and wine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After selling their restaurants in Wales, the family saw lots of potential, opportunity and the need for this restaurant in Gainsborough.

The restaurant opened its doors on April 12, to a great reception from the public.

A post on the Il Gusto Facebook page said: “We’ve had a fantastic opening weekend and would like to say a huge thank you to all that visited us for food or drinks and for all of your lovely feedback.”

Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council and ward member for Gainsborough,said: “Il Gusto is going to be a great asset to Gainsborough and I’m sure our residents and visitors and going to enjoy what it has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s establishments like this that help boost the local economy and even better that it’s situated in the town centre for everyone to access.

“I’d like to congratulate Paulo and his family on opening this great restaurant and I look forward to see their success soar in everything they do here and wider.”

Il Gusto restaurant and lounge are also looking to hire between eight and 14 individuals ranging from kitchen staff to managers.