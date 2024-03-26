New festival for Gainsborough will bring people together through sounds, words and pictures

Authors and poets will be promoting their work alongside book illustrators, writing groups, craft makers

WordFest, which is taking place in September, builds on the success of the Literature Village, which was held in Gainsborough’s Market Place last year.

Organised by West Lindsey District Council, WordFest is all about the area ‘finding its voice’ and promises to be a festival of storytelling, creativity, and imagination.

Nicola Marshall, towns’ manager at West Lindsey District Council, said: “It’s great that we are able to build on the success of the Literature Village and expand this into something that will truly bring people together through a love of art and music.”

The event will feature the Literature Village Market, which will welcome stallholders selling all things book related.

There will be free entertainment for children including Storybook Emporium; Oskar with his magic accordion; poetry writing for all and storytelling in the ‘teepee’.

There will also be free horse and carriage rides from Market Place to the library.

Helen Hagon, a teacher and writer based in Gainsborough who will be among the artists appearing at WordFest, said: “Last year I ran a stall at the Gainsborough Literature Market, which was a wonderful opportunity to chat with fellow lovers of the written word from the local area, and I will be doing the same again at this year’s Wordfest.

“I am also currently compiling a collection of my own poetry and am looking forward to leading a poetry-writing workshop in September for anyone interested in having a go at penning some verse of their own.

“No writing experience is necessary, just bring lots of enthusiasm and a love of words.”

Stephen Bunney, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, said: “I’m delighted we have another super festival to join the line-up of events that continue to be so well supported across the district.”