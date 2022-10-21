Pastor Dr Olusegun and Mrs Faith Odumade (centre) of the Skegness TSF church with members Maureen and Anthony Eley at the food bank.

The Shepherd’s Food Bank has been going just a month and already there has been an increase in people using it.

Run by the Shepherd’s Flock International Church (TSF) on Tuesdays from their meeting place at the former Job Centre in Briar Way, it is hoped to open on more days once it becomes more established.

Pastor Dr Olusegun Odumante said the idea behind launching the food bank was to complement the one already run at the Storehouse in Briar Way.

"With the cost of living crisis we could see more people having to rely on food banks,” said Dr Olusegun. “It isn’t just families on benefits seeking help anymore – hard working families are struggling to pay there bills.

Advertisement

"We are in touch with the Storehouse and want to complement what they do.

"We are here for everyone and because the Bible says, ‘For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat. (Matthew 25:15)’

"We believe that this is what God wants us to do

The following items are welcome at food banks to provide a nutritionally balanced menu for three days: At times like this the more people offering help the better."

Advertisement

Faith Odumande, the pastor’s wife, said as well as looking to open more than once a week they have other plans to help the community through hard times.

"We are looking at plans to provide a hot meal once a week,” she said. “At the moment we are establishing the food bank and would welcome any donations.”

The TSF church was established in Skegness 10 years ago and has 20 members. They meet at The Shepherd’s House in Briar Way on Sundays at 11am for worship, Wednesday at 7pm for Bible study and Fridays at 7pm for a prayer meeting.