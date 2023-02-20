New food training for businesses hopes to protect customers with allergies

Business Lincolnshire and Lincolnshire Trading Standards have launched an online training video to help make sure businesses are aware of their responsibilities around allergens.

The Government introduced tougher new laws on food allergens after the death of 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse. Natasha sadly died after unknowingly eating sesame in a sandwich she bought in an airport coffee shop in 2016. These new labelling rules became widely known as Natasha’s Law and came into effect in 2021.

The new training video aims to highlight the importance of accurate allergen labelling, and the laws that apply to food businesses of all types.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angela Kane, Senior Lincolnshire Trading Standards Officer, said: “Lincolnshire Trading Standards does inspect food businesses to make sure there aren’t undeclared allergens in the food they serve. But we’d much rather business owners train their staff up and not ever run the risk of giving one of their customers a severe allergic reaction.”