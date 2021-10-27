New fundraiser to help feed Skegness' much-loved donkeys this winter

An appeal has been launched to help feed John Nuttall's Skegness donkeys this winter.

John Nuttall - whose has 90 donkeys in Skegness, Mablethorpe and Cleethorpes - suffered a massive blow in August when burglars entered his property and stole 'every penny' he had, as well as some family heirlooms.

This followed a challenging winter last year when an appeal was launched to help pay for feed.

John, whose family has run donkeys along the coast for three generations, was ready to sell up, but following a massive outpouring of support from the public and the arrival of a foal called Kye, he is carrying on.

The new appeal has been launched by Leah Cunningham.

She explained: "John Nuttall's Skegness donkeys need help with feeding this winter after suffering that big blow of a robbery at his home this summer stealing every penny he had and the pandemic not helping.

"He is now needing help to see his donkeys fed and kept warm as well as vet bills that need paying for over the winter months to see him OK until he can resume back to full trade next summer.

"If anyone can help, no matter how big or small the donation, every little helps.

"Also, any fundraising charity groups that can help him would be greatly appreciated."