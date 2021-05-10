New Gainsborough business supporting local craftspeople

Ann Walker and Darren Parr both had their own independent businesses but due to struggles of the Covid-19 pandemic they decided to team up and start a new joint venture in Gainsborough and Crafts ‘n’ Coffee in Curtis Walk is now up and running.

Ann said: “Due to several issues, topped off with the difficulties of the Covid restrictions, we decided to try to find new premises in Gainsborough where we’ve both lived for the past 18 months.

"It probably wasn’t the best time to relocate and set up, to all intents and purposes, a new business.”

Crafts 'n' Coffee stocks work by local craftspeople

Ann used Facebook to ask for feedback on their business idea which was to combine a craft shop, a coffee bar and a space to teach craft workshops and courses.

Ann said: “The response was instant and overwhelmingly supportive. Darren and I were totally blown away by the positivity, enthusiasm and encouragement the lovely folk of Gainsborough showed us.

"We posted more questions on Facebook, for example, what sort of crafts would people like to learn, what flavours did they like in their coffee, what type of coffee did they prefer, and again we got such amazing feedback which formed the blueprint for our business plan.

"Opening our own Crafts ‘n’ Coffee Facebook page, we have had more than 450 followers in the first couple of days and the first workshops we scheduled for later in May were sold out within 20 minutes.

"We’ve met some wonderful local people and we’re now supporting local craftspeople by stocking some of their fabulous work as well as our own in our tiny shop and it’s selling very well.

"We’re planning to host activities such as open crafting sessions for people to bring their own projects to work on while they enjoy a social get-together with other like-minded crafters.

"We think that sort of activity is even more important now we’re coming out of the gloom of the last 12 months.