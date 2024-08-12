​Rebecca Downey of Sinful Skin Aesthetics

​A new aesthetics company which aims to help people to ‘feel your best’ is opening at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough.

Sinful Skin Aesthetics, which specialises in a range of cosmetic treatments including dermal fillers, skin boosters and fat dissolving, is opening on August 29.

Owner Rebecca Downey, 39, is a registered nurse who worked in mental health services for over a decade but wanted a change in direction and so decided to launch the business about two years ago.

She has been treating clients from her base at home but wanted to branch out into a bricks-and-mortar premises to help grow her business.

Rebecca said: “The business has been going from strength-to-strength since I launched and I feel like I’ve outgrown working from home and now its time to move into a proper, public-facing premises.

“Marshall’s Yard benefits from huge footfall so it will give me more visibility and hopefully more customers.”

Rebecca is fully trained in aesthetics after completing a course with Aesthetics Academia based in Sheffield.

She said: “I get a lot of job satisfaction from seeing how people’s confidence can improve after having treatment.

“I want to help people to feel their best. I can’t wait to open and welcome even more customers into the business.”

Rebecca is having a number of special offers as part of the opening which will run until the end of September.

This includes lip fillers for £99, an eight-point facelift for £140 and a skin booster called Sosum Soft for £90.

Melissa Clement, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We cannot wait to welcome Rebecca to the team and I am sure our customers are looking forward to her joining us too.

“We wish her all the best for the future.”

Sinful Skin Aesthetics will be based at Office 1b in Britannia House. Opening times will vary but the business will be open six days a week, Monday to Saturday.

For more information about the business and what they offer visit www.sinfulskinaesthetics.co.uk.

Any businesses or individuals that are interested in taking high spec office or retail space at Marshall’s Yard can contact Olly Jansen via email at [email protected] or by phoning 01226 360 644.