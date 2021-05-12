New Garden of Remembrance being created at Lea Fields Crematorium

Once the work is completed, the Garden of Remembrance at Lea Fields Crematorium will be filled with young trees and wild flower meadows, creating calm spaces in which to reflect.

West Lindsey District Council which runs the award winning facility in Lea, is continuing to invest in the facility which opened just over a year ago.

Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Steve England and Coun Jessie Milne met Deborah Balsdon, crematorium manager to visit the area, where the work is taking place.

Crematorium manager, Deborah Balsdon, Coun Jessie Milne and Coun Steve England

Coun England said: “Our investment will make sure that Lea Fields continues to provide exceptional funeral services proudly and respectfully to our community.

“Our aim is to create a memorial garden that meets families’ needs and expectations and provides a peaceful and tranquil area to be able to sit and reflect.”

Groundwork is now underway and it is anticipated that the scattering glades will be ready for July 2021.

Coun Milne, is delighted to see work starting on site in Gainsborough Road, Lea.

She said: “Since opening, the crematorium has been well received by residents and the local communities.

"Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Lea Fields has remained open and supported the local community with respectful services and excellent customer services.

"It has also increased the offer to four types of services to meet the differing needs of individuals.

“The Garden of Remembrance is a welcome addition to the crematorium as it will provide a focal point for people to lay to rest their loved ones and family will be welcome to visit the gardens anytime they wish.”

The crematorium also provides a selection of memorials which include a Mulberry memorial tree, a Book of Remembrance, a Barbican Plaque or the Sanctum 2000

While the work is underway, the crematorium will happily keep ashes in their care until scattering is possible.