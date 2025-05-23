New green space along the River Trent in Gainbsorough is now open

A new green space along the riverside overlooking the River Trent in Gainsborough has officially opened.

The former Baltic Mill site has been turned into a welcoming accessible space for the community to enjoy, just in time for the summer.

People can enjoy the grassed area, benches and beautiful plants as well as exploring the new pergola which features a map of the town.

Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Trevor Young, described the area as ‘really fantastic’ at a special ribbon cutting ceremony.

He said: “This is one of my favourite projects from the Levelling Up Fund. This wonderful transformation of the Baltic Mill site delivers much-needed green space for Gainsborough.

“It’s a place for people to rest, relax and connect with nature—right in the heart of the community. I encourage everyone to come down and enjoy it.”

The area, located just off Caskgate in the town, was visited by councillors’ residents and the developers who celebrated the official opening. Among those in attendance was the newly appointed chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Matthew Boles.

He said: “This project is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when we invest in our public spaces with a long-term vision.

“Creating accessible green areas like this not only benefits our health and wellbeing but also brings people together and strengthens our sense of community.”

The redevelopment forms part of a broader initiative to address the shortage of accessible, high-quality green spaces in the town spaces that play a crucial role in supporting both physical and mental health.

This project is part of the council’s ambitious plans to regenerate Gainsborough Town Centre, which is currently undergoing a significant investment thanks to the council’s £18 million Levelling up Programme, which benefitted from substantial award of government grant funding. This project is one of six key areas to benefit and hopes to address economic decline and ‘acute deprivation experienced across several wards.

Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of planning, regeneration and communities at the council described the project as ‘an integral part’ of the Thriving Gainsborough programme.

She said: “Access to quality green space is limited in this part of Gainsborough and we wanted to address this as part of a wider programme of improvements in the area.

“In addition to the green space, we are redeveloping a former toilet block at Whitton Gardens into a new café, alongside the completion of a full planting scheme – connecting the two sites. This reflects our commitment to creating greener, healthier, and more inclusive spaces across Gainsborough.”

Andy Jones, Director of AWJ Business Services, said he was delighted to have been involved in the Baltic Mill Regeneration Project.

He said: “Not only did this contract successfully deliver the regeneration of a key site in Gainsborough Town Centre, but the works were testimony to how collaborative working can overcome the significant obstacles associated with the transformation of a site that had been derelict for some time.

“It was a pleasure to deal with West Lindsey District Council and the Project Centre, and we look forward to future opportunities to do so again.”

The project also complements the Riverside Walk project that was completed in 2022, enabling residents to enjoy an uninterrupted stroll along the River Trent.

Working in partnership with Acis and the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, the council was able to extend the walkway along the river. People can enjoy an uninterrupted stroll along the riverbank from the village of Morton all the way to the historic Trent Bridge.

The project also closely aligns with Public Health England’s guidance, which highlights that greener communities lead to significant health improvements, especially for disadvantaged groups, while reducing health inequalities linked to socioeconomic status.