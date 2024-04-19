New group for Indian community in Sleaford celebrates three religious festivals in one

Sleaford Malayali Association celebrated Easter, the Muslim festival Eid and the Hindu festival Vishu when members gathered at Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish Hall in Sleaford on Saturday April 13.

Nitin Noble from the association explained that the Sleaford Malayali Association was only formed in January this year to support the Indian community from Kerala – a state in southern India - based in Sleaford.

Mr Noble said the majority of the members are healthcare professionals who moved to the UK in the last two years.

"We were celebrating Christian, Muslim and Hindu festivals under one roof to promote religious unity and harmony,” he explained.

he said it was a great evening of celebration with full participation by the SMA Members and families who could attend with various cultural activities including dance , songs, games and a raffle.

Sleaford Malayali Association members at their celebration event. Photo: Nitin Noble

Women members of the Sleaford Malayali Association that attended the celebration event. Photo: Nitin Noble

Sleaford Malayali Association celebrations. Photo: Nitin Noble

SMA members celebrated at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church Hall. Photo: Nitin Noble