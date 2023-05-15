A new booklet has been produced promoting West Lindsey’s most treasured buildings encouraging visitors to visit all year round.

West Lindsey District Council is delighted to announce the release of a new publication, produced in partnership with countywide destination management organisation, Destination Lincolnshire.

The guide promotes some of the area’s most magnificent churches, chapels, minsters, and meeting houses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The guide is an A5 printed publication and has been made possible through churches being invited to submit a listing completely free of charge.

Marion Thomas, member of the Churches Festival committee

Copies of the guide will be available from participating churches during the West Lindsey Churches Festival on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21.

Faye Pudney, Visitor Economy officer at West Lindsey District Council, said: “We’re delighted to be able to produce this publication that promotes our area’s most treasured assets. We have worked with the churches to bring this publication to life, and to enable visitors to explore them at their own pace at any time of the year.

“This project also aligns with our Visitor Economy Strategy that aims to extend the tourist season as well as potentially encouraging overnight stays.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The guide also provides a flavour of what else is available in the area to allow visitors and residents to discover what the area has to offer.

Jennie Lowthian, Destination Lincolnshire’s campaign manager, said: “There are so many wonderful churches, chapels, minsters and meeting houses to explore across the whole of West Lindsey, with fascinating stories to discover and individual features to marvel at, from medieval architecture and hand stitched tapestries to beautiful stained glass and striking memorials.

Marion Thomas, member of the Churches Festival committee, said: “We have over 80 churches participating in the festival this year, so for those who cannot make it round them all, the guide is the perfect opportunity to come back at a later date to explore them further.”