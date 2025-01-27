New gym in Gainsborough with AI powered equipment is a HIIT with its members

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Gainsborough fitness trio have opened a new gym with AI powered equipment to help get people in shape.

Sam Beckett, along with John Hickin and Ben Goodall, have repurposed the vacant Weston Rooms site on Hickman Street and opened Becketts Health.

And one of the many aspects of the new gym that the trio are excited about is the AI-powered Technogym coach app where members can set their own targets, goals and ability levels to create a six-week plan fitness plan.

Sam said: “It links to all our machines too so if you wanted to do cardio, you log into the bike and start your workout straightaway and you can follow your six-week progress through your phone.

“Not many places offer this and it’s like having your own personal trainer on your phone.

“We have thousands of workouts from strength and conditioning to cardio, so members can pick their own goals and have a workout tailored to them.”

As well as the high-tech machinery and cardio, Becketts Health offers the regular gym equipment that gym goers can expect.

The dedicated weights area has male and female barbells, resistance bands, sandbags, foam rollers and more in abundance, while an open space at the back lets users make use of the equipment and use as a private workout space.

There are week-round classes catered for all levels of abilities that focus on different parts of the body, from cardio bootcamps to “build” classes.

Sam said: “There are plenty of things to do in here so you can use the facility for whatever you need. We’ve also got the TVs, nice shower facilities, modern lockers and brand-new gear.”

As a local Gainsborough man, Sam previously worked for a different Gainsborough gym and started to build up a portfolio of clients which inspired im, his friend Ben and one of his clients, John, to start their own venture to make a space with a ‘community’ feel.

He said: “There are some gyms that are known as more ‘body builder’ type places and there are places where older people go. We wanted to be somewhere in the middle.

“We have some big guys that lift here and older females that come in and want to bike, which is the environment we’re trying to create.

“We want to know everyone by their first name, we want to talk to them and for them to have easy access to us. It’s all about community.”

Despite only recently opening, Sam and co already have big plans for the future of the gym and plans to grow the business and create more job opportunties for the community.

Sam said: “Eventually there will be more jobs here like coaches and receptionists.

“The new premium gym facility offers a unique combination of cutting-edge equipment, expert trainers and luxurious amenities, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to elevate their fitness journey.”