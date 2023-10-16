A new health hub and training academy is set to open in Gainsborough as Lincolnshire business plans to expand.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Heal’m Practice which offers both in-clinic and at-home appointments for Podiatry, Chiropody and Sports Massage, is opening a new practice at the Engine Shed in Marshall’s Yard.

Business owners Emma and Darren Lambert are excited about expanding their business, which will complement their other locations in Saxilby and Wisbech.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren said the first time he and his business partner saw the room in Gainsborough, it filled them with excitement as they saw the potential straight away.

Emma and Darren Lambert are expanding their business

He said: “We live locally and I was born here in Gainsborough, so we know the area very well.

“Even as a young boy living in the town Marshall’s, or Track Marshall’s, was the focal point of the community.

“We visit the shopping centre on a regular basis and when we saw the advert to rent out a room we jumped at the chance to see it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emma said: “Our plan is to run as a health hub and training academy. Gainsborough and the entire east of the country doesn’t offer our training services.

“We are predominantly a podiatry company, we cover a huge area, covering the whole of the county to the Cambridge border.

“We offer a wide range of services including: ear syringing, soft tissue laser therapy, custom orthotics, nail surgery, sports massage therapy.

“And now, we have designed our own training course to train the next generation of foot health practitioners which has been accredited by ITOL (Institute of Training and Occupational Learning). We are now a fully accredited training centre.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Trevor Young, eader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “We are delighted to see The Heal’m Practice, expanding to a second location here in West Lindsey.

“It is great that they will be able to expand their services to reach more people in our district.

“I am also excited to see the development of the new academy as they share their skills and expertise with students both locally and nationally. I would like to wish them every success.”