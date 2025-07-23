New heights for poppy challenge as RBL members prepare for ride of their lives

Members of the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion are heading for new heights when they embark on the ride of their lives.

Following the success of last year’s Poppy Appeal, which saw 30,000 poppies surrounding the Clock Tower for a Remembrance display, they had already announced plans to go higher this year from the nearby 21-meter-tall Altitude 44 climbing ropes.

However, they have now revealed plans for 32 members and supporters to drop 250,000 poppies from the 80-meter-tall Big Ben tower ride, which is a new attraction at Skegness Pleasure Beach for the summer.

The new challenge at 12noon on August 31 – the final day the ride will be operational in the resort – was announced on social media: “As soon as you heard and saw the 80-meter tallest attraction in Europe was in Skegness for the summer, you knew we couldn’t not do it.

“On August 31, all 32 seats will be filled by either branch and RBL members, or those who have helped with either of the Community Projects.

"Selected invited guests are also being invited do a biodegradable poppy petal drop from the top.

“It is going to be something else.”

Poppy Appeal organiser and vice-chairman of the branch Tracy Turner said that poppy drop was being funded by herself and the branch chair Kevin Woolley, and the ride is taking place by kind permission of Jimmy Botton of Skegness Pleasure Beach. She added: “It’s not the height, it’s getting dizzy which will be the challenge - but I’m taking one for the team.

"I can’t ask 31 others to join me and watch from the bottom!”

All seats are now allocated, however those who have been part in the projectsskegness poppy appeal and have a head for heights can join a seat cancellation list by emailing [email protected]