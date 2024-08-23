A highlight reel showcasing some of the dynamic cultural events in West Lindsey has been created

West Lindsey District Council has been able to boost its own cultural offering to residents and visitors to the district over the last two years.

A snap shot of activity is available to view through a short video which has captured some of the events.

Thanks to funding from the council, Arts Council, National Lottery and UK Shared Prosperity Fund, communities have been invited to a range of events and activities with many more planned in the calendar over the coming months.

Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of the council, described the activity as having a ‘profound impact on the community’.

He said: “We are immensely proud of the cultural and artistic vibrancy in West Lindsey.

“Bringing together events like the Illuminate Festival and Word Fest not only highlights the importance of arts and culture in our community but also strengthens the bonds among our residents.

“These events have a profound impact, enhancing our quality of life and showcasing the rich talent we have both locally and internationally.”

Coun Lesley Rollings, chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee, said: “Our market offer has improved and with further investment hopes to become a cornerstone of local commerce, supporting small businesses and providing residents with access to fresh, locally sourced goods.

“We have witnessed a range of new traders trying out a market stall for the first time and we hope to continue to build on this.

“We are proud of the vibrant, dynamic community in West Lindsey.

“Culture is central to our communities, economy, wellbeing and distinctiveness, which is why we have recognised this in a new cultural strategy for the district.

“Culture drives positive impact improving the lives of our communities and attracting investment and visitors.

“The support from the UKSPF has been instrumental in making these achievements possible, and we look forward to continuing this momentum, ensuring that West Lindsey remains a great place to live, work, and visit.”