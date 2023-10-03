New home for Marie Curie's Christmas Bazaar at Hemswell Court
The popular bazaar, held by Marie Curie, is a one stop event for locals to do all their Christmas shopping under one roof, with more than 50 stalls selling crafts, gifts, food, clothing, and Marie Curie Christmas cards.
The bazaar will run from 10 to 4pm from Thursday, November 2, to Saturday, November 4. The entry fee of £3 includes free parking and shoppers can purchase refreshments at the venue.
The event has raised more than £140,000 for Marie Curie since 2004 and is under the reigns of the new chairperson of the Lincoln Fundraising Group, Ian Looker.
Ian said: “The Christmas Bazaar has been running for the past 19 years.
“This year we have moved to a new venue at Hemswell Court and will be open for three days so we are hoping even more local people can join us and get a head start on their Christmas shopping.”
Marie Curie provides specialist end of life care within people’s homes as well as providing support for family and friends.
Lauren Alexander, community fundraiser for Marie Curie in Lincolnshire said: “Christmas can be challenging for many of us, but for families experiencing dying, death or bereavement it can often feel impossible, and we know that every five minutes. someone dies without getting the care they need.
“Last year we raised more than £12,000 so we are hoping the people of Lincolnshire will visit the Christmas Bazaar to help fund care, comfort and joy for even more people in Lincolnshire during these toughest of times.”