New homes‘ in Boston and Skegness offer key to ‘moving on’

New homes have been created across Lincolnshire for people who’ve spent time sleeping rough.

Framework Housing Association purchased and refurbished properties in three towns to provide additional accommodation for vulnerable people.

The charity runs hostels in Boston, Skegness and Scunthorpe, each comprising 20 self-contained flats, which are offered to those who are homeless.

But once residents reach a certain level of stability, they need to begin to live more independently.

The new properties – (nine in Boston, seven in Skegness and four in Scunthorpe – will be used as ‘move on’ accommodation for these people.

The scheme was funded by the Government’s Rough Sleepers Accommodation Programme and the building work was carried out by Lincoln-based Lindum Group.

Framework spokesman Ron Finnegan said service users often have complex needs, such as mental health issues, substance misuse or offending history.

He said: “These additional “move-on” properties increase the number of service users Framework can support as the hostel flats can be re-used for new service users when existing tenants move on and prevent the cycle of homelessness that would otherwise occur when a service user with complex needs is prematurely moved on to independent living when their complex needs are still unresolved.

“During our first two decades Framework has helped around 200,000 people change their lives and overcome homelessness, addiction, mental ill-health and unemployment – empowering people to achieve financial stability, social inclusion and independence.

“Our services provide a safety net and a platform for real and lasting change.”

Lindum Group carried out renovations of the buildings to ensure the homes were suitable.

Framework Housing specified that the properties were brought up to a minimum Energy Performance Certificate rating D. Lindum director Nick Hammond said: “We were able to seek advice on the most cost effective and appropriate methods of improving the rating, such as installing HHR panel heaters, insulation upgrades in roof spaces, insulation to walls and efficient boilers.”

The Nottingham-based charity used the Scape Regional Construction framework to award the construction contract. Nick added: “All properties were furnished and cleaned on the final day of programme, and new tenants moved in immediately as part of the RSAP commitments.”