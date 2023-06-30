Persimmon and Charles Church Homes South Yorkshire have secured reserved matters approval for 130 new homes on land off Sewyn Lane in Gainsborough.

West Lindsey District Council has given the go-ahead for the 5-star house builder to move ahead with the first phase of the Gainsborough Northern Neighbourhood Sustainable Urban Extension, which is allocated for 2,500 homes in total.

Construction is due to begin later this summer.

Persimmon's new house-type range, which includes three, four, and five-bedroom homes with energy-efficient features and solar panels, will be showcased.

New homes in Gainsborough get the go ahead

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seven properties in this phase will be provided as affordable first homes, which will be sold at a discount of 30 per cent.

Persimmon are committed to providing over £350,000 in education and health contributions to the local area.

The site also contains over 21,000 square metres of public open space, which is the equivalent of three full-sized football pitches.

Mark Beevers, senior land and planning manager at Persimmon South Yorkshire, said: “This is great news for local home buyers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’d like to thank West Lindsey District Council for their support in delivering new homes and helping progress what will be a fantastic flagship development for the region.