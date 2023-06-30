Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

New homes in Gainsborough given the green light

Persimmon and Charles Church Homes South Yorkshire have secured reserved matters approval for 130 new homes on land off Sewyn Lane in Gainsborough.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:21 BST

West Lindsey District Council has given the go-ahead for the 5-star house builder to move ahead with the first phase of the Gainsborough Northern Neighbourhood Sustainable Urban Extension, which is allocated for 2,500 homes in total.

Construction is due to begin later this summer.

Persimmon's new house-type range, which includes three, four, and five-bedroom homes with energy-efficient features and solar panels, will be showcased.

New homes in Gainsborough get the go aheadNew homes in Gainsborough get the go ahead
New homes in Gainsborough get the go ahead
Most Popular

Seven properties in this phase will be provided as affordable first homes, which will be sold at a discount of 30 per cent.

Persimmon are committed to providing over £350,000 in education and health contributions to the local area.

The site also contains over 21,000 square metres of public open space, which is the equivalent of three full-sized football pitches.

Mark Beevers, senior land and planning manager at Persimmon South Yorkshire, said: “This is great news for local home buyers.

“We’d like to thank West Lindsey District Council for their support in delivering new homes and helping progress what will be a fantastic flagship development for the region.

“This scheme will deliver a range of quality new homes designed for local families, first-time buyers and downsizers who otherwise might struggle to get on the housing ladder.”

Related topics:West Lindsey District Council