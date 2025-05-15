New Honoured Citizen proud to follow in footsteps of original 'Mr Skegness'

A former Mayor who has become the town’s latest Honoured Citizen says he is proud to follow in the footsteps of the original ‘Mr Skegness’.

Local businessman Brian O’Connor joins an impressive list of residents who have been recognised for their dedication to the town.

Since the 1970s, there have only been 17 Honoured Citizens, whose names are displayed on a plaque in the Tower Gardens Pavilion hall.

Last year, RNLI’s volunteer Launch Authority Trevor Holland was the third Skegness RNLI crew member to be added.

New Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes presents Brian O'Connor with his Honoured Citizen award.

Other Honoured Citizens include local artist John Byford and historian Winston Kime.

Mr O’Connor received his award following Wednesday’s Mayor Making ceremony at the Pavilion, which saw outgoing Mayor Coun Adrian Findley hand over the chain of office to Coun Jimmy Brookes. Coun Dan Kirk became Deputy Mayor.

Skegness born and bred, Mr O’Connor said he was particularly honoured that his name would join a notable list of local citizens, including his mentor on the council – Coun Harold Fainlight.

"Harold Fainlight was the original Mr Skegness,” he said. “Coun Fainlight was Mayor three times and the hardest working councillor in living history.

Honoured Citizen Brian O'Connor by the boating lake business which he owns.

"He never stopped working and challenging for the good of the town.

“During my time as I town and district councillor I tried to follow his example.

"My wife, Heather, and I were honoured to be Mayor and Mayoress in 2005.

"After 76 years serving the town as councillor and businessman, this award has been a long time coming.

"I feel very honoured.”

Mr O'Connor was born in Skegness Cottage Hospital in 1948 and grew up in Winthorpe, attending Seathorne Infants and Primary School, and Skegness Lumley School.

He attended Merchant Navy Training School in Bristol on the training ship TS Vindicatrix and achieved Head Boy status.

He served for five years with the British Army, including in 1966-67, when he was on active service in Aden (South Yemen). During this period he was mentioned in dispatches and awarded a commendation from the Commander-in-Chief Middle East Command.

Mr O'Connor's Citation stated that he "worked amongst hostile crowds and has frequently been under fire from both small arms and grenades". The Commendation credited him with "exemplary conduct beyond the normal call of duty".

As well as being a former Mayor, his community and voluntary activities include: 25 years of service to Skegness Lifeboat, which culminated in being awarded a long-service medal, retiring as Deputy Launching Authority; 12 years as Assistant Scout Leader to the Skegness Sea Scouts; a British Canoe Union qualified instructor; 20 years organising the popular annual Skegness and District Scout Raft Races on Skegness Boating Lake; founder member of the Skegness Civic Society; and12 Years as a Skegness Town and East Lindsey District Councillor

Amongst Mr O'Connor's more high-profile achievements as a councillor was to save the popular paddling pool, the Fairy Dell, in 2005.

As an entrepreneur, Mr O'Connor has made significant investments, both monetary and in time and effort, in attractions to the benefit of Skegness and its visitor appeal.

He has been operator of Skegness Boating Lake since 1977, with substantial investments on the lake infrastructure since that time, including in 2014 the construction of the lighthouse – which has become a prominent and recognisable feature on the foreshore – and associated buildings.

In 1980, Mr O'Connor acquired the site of the former dolphinarium on Tower Esplanade, building a roller skating rink which hosted highly popular roller discos every evening during the summer months. He eventually redeveloped this into the Panda's Palace indoor soft play attraction, which has now been replaced by Skegness Aquarium.

Following a major fire which destroyed a large section of Grand Parade buildings and left the road closed for some considerable time, Mr O'Connor organised a parade, including bands, circus acts and the local Janice Sutton dancers, as well as an aerial flyover along the coast with a banner advertising that Grand Parade and Skegness had again fully reopened for business.

Over the past four decades Mr O'Connor has regularly appeared on television and in the media, achieving valuable publicity for Skegness.