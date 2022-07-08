New Household Waste Recycling Centre opens its doors

The new £2million centre, made possible following investment by Lincolnshire County Council, will replace an existing centre at Kirkby on Bain, which will be decommissioned.

To ensure a seamless transition from one site to another, the Kirkby centre closed for the last time on Tuesday (July 5), with Tattershall opening today (Friday).

Coun Daniel McNally, executive member for waste at the county council, said: “Our commitment is to ensure that 95 percent of Lincolnshire’s residents can access a recycling centre within 12 miles of where they live.

"This new recycling centre maintains that level of access in this area, replacing a privately owned facility and enabling us to process material more efficiently.

“It was never an option for us not to replace the Kirkby site. We’ve even dovetailed the opening date so there’s no gap in our usual service.

“They may not be the most glamourous or exciting, but local recycling centres are absolutely essential. Residents want to get in, get rid of their waste and recycling, and get out as quickly and conveniently as possible, and this new modern facility at Tattershall will allow them to do exactly that.”

Tattershall Household Waste Recycling Centre will be open from Friday to Tuesday, from 9am to 4pm.

The site is for residential use only, and trade or business waste is not accepted.

Vans, 4x4s that are classed as light goods vehicles, and large trailers will need to apply for a free permit to enter the sites.