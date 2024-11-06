The proposed development in Burgh-le-Marsh.

Revised plans to build 15 new homes in a village outside Skegness have been unveiled.

A planning application from Burgh Pastures Limited has been submitted to East Lindsey District Council, seeking permission for a new housing development in Burgh le Marsh.

The applicant was granted planning permission in May 2022 to build four detached houses, garages, and three semi-detached houses with associated garages, along with the creation of vehicular access and the excavation of land to provide two wildlife ponds off Skegness Road, alongside separate permission for a single house facing Skegness Road.

However, the applicant has since revised the plans, with 10 of the new homes located in the southeast corner of the plot and the other five positioned to the north of the field facing Ingoldmells Road.

Of the 10 homes in the southeast corner, these will comprise four pairs of three-bedroom semi-detached houses with attached garages. The remaining two houses will be detached four-bedroom homes, each with a garage.

The remaining five houses, which will have individual access onto Ingoldmells Road, are set to be built on raised land created during the excavation of the previously approved wildlife ponds.

While each design differs in layout, each home will feature its own unique character and appearance.

“This windfall site within the large village of Burgh le Marsh is in an appropriat location, within the developed footprint of the settlement As such the principle of residential development is acceptable,” wrote the company in its supporting statement.

“The proposal will have no adverse amenity impacts and will be in keeping with the character of the locality.”