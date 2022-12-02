New housing development which has transformed area of Gainsborough is now open

An area of Gainsborough has been transformed after Acis Group regenerated the area of North Parade.

The new housing development, now known as Thorndyke View, was officially opened in a ceremony held on Friday, November 25, and members of Acis Group and West Lindsey District Council were in attendance to celebrate the completion of the regeneration project.

The formalities were completed with Coun Owen Bierley, leader of the council, cutting the ribbon to mark the end of the works on the site.

Acis Group, who own and manage more than 7,000 homes in the East Midlands, Yorkshire and the Humber, have brought 27 new family homes to the area as part of their ongoing redevelopment works in Gainsborough.

The regeneration of the former North Parade site was the first part of a trio of works in Gainsborough, including the Riverside Walk and the Bowling Green Road development in the town.

Joined on the day by the architects, WSM Acanthus, the site was also part funded by Homes England.

At the opening, Acis Group’s director of Property, Mark Jones, said: “We’re delighted that this part of our regeneration plans in Gainsborough has been completed and officially opened.

“We are committed to developing new quality, affordable homes in the town we call home.”

Coun Owen Bierley, said: “It’s exciting to see the regeneration of this site contributing to the balanced community in the heart of this area.

"The regeneration has transformed the area and is offering local people the opportunity to access much-needed affordable housing in these tough financial times.

“Seeing investment such as this from both Acis and Homes England demonstrates what can be achieved when there is great partnerships and the ambition to strive for improved housing for our residents.”

Andrew Poyner, managing director at Vistry Partnerships Yorkshire, said: “It’s fantastic to see the results of years of planning and construction leading to a thriving local community.

