New hub launched by EDAN Lincs

​A new support hub has been launched by the county's domestic abuse charity to provide a one-step shop for survivors putting their lives back together.

Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Specialist Service (LDASS) will provide support and assistance to victims of domestic abuse.

​This month EDAN Lincs (Ending Domestic Abuse Now in Lincolnshire), are celebrating 24 years providing domestic abuse services in Lincolnshire, and the charity has launched a new-look domestic abuse support service.

Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Specialist Service (LDASS) will provide support and assistance to victims of domestic abuse across Lincolnshire, offering a more joined-up approach to helping those fleeing from domestic abuse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With support from Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board and Lincolnshire County Council and other agencies and partners, the new service offers online support and advice for all domestic abuse victims via a digital platform at www.ldass.org.uk.

On the site, you can access intervention services for both adults and children and young people including safety planning, 1:1 practical/emotional support and crisis intervention, family support and direct support for children, support in accessing legal advice, help in court and other services, as well as courses and group support designed for survivors.

A new outreach and engagement team will also increase community and individual awareness, providing early interventions, developing survivor support networks and recruiting domestic abuse champions to

signpost victims to appropriate support.

Celia Madden, chief executive of EDAN Lincs said: “It is crucial that victims fleeing domestic abuse are able to access services that they know and trust and are local to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"EDAN Lincs delivering LDASS (Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Specialist Services) will carry on strengthening links with NHS, Police and other partner agencies in helping women, men and children living in Lincolnshire who have experienced domestic abuse and supporting them to live lives free from the fear of domestic abuse. If you or someone you know is going through domestic abuse, we’re here to help.”