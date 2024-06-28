A new image of the proposed changes to the Embassy Theatre, Skegness.

Plans to turn a theatre in Skegness into the country’s first cultural house are a step closure after the submission of a planning application by East Lindsey District Council.

Redevelopment of the Embassy Theatre, which has been a mainstay of the town since 1926, is part of a £5 million scheme to 'rejuvenate' the seafront funded by Arts Council England’s Cultural Development Fund. Skegness Pier is also benefitting from the regeneration.

Plans for the redesign were approved by East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) in August 2022 and now the authority has submitted further plans with new visuals to seek approval for two extensions and refurbishment of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application states the extensions are located in the courtyard area to the south elevation and the car park courtyard to the north. There are also two new canopies and signage being installed to the main entrance on Grand Parade.

Two extensions are part of the refurbishment.

A minor amount of landscaping will also be carried out in the southern courtyard to improve the appearance.

Changes to the Embassy are set to significantly enhance the arts and cultural offer in Skegness, offering new and exciting opportunities for creativity, performance art, music, and learning.

The Scandinavian inspired redesign will see the construction of a new two-storey cultural involvement centre at the theatre that will incorporate a lounge, café/bar, as well as informal meeting spaces, improved visitor seating in the foyers, and multi‐use workshop space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new mezzanine floor will host space for activities on the first floor, and the external spaces and entrances to the theatre will also be improved.

Chris Baron, Chair of the Connected Coast Board, said he was delighted to see plans moving forward.

He said: “The Embassy Theatre is such an important asset for Skegness and it is great that we are moving forward with our ambitions for the venue by submitting the planning application.