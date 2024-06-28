New images released in next stage of planning for Skegness theatre refurbishment
Redevelopment of the Embassy Theatre, which has been a mainstay of the town since 1926, is part of a £5 million scheme to 'rejuvenate' the seafront funded by Arts Council England’s Cultural Development Fund. Skegness Pier is also benefitting from the regeneration.
Plans for the redesign were approved by East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) in August 2022 and now the authority has submitted further plans with new visuals to seek approval for two extensions and refurbishment of the building.
The application states the extensions are located in the courtyard area to the south elevation and the car park courtyard to the north. There are also two new canopies and signage being installed to the main entrance on Grand Parade.
A minor amount of landscaping will also be carried out in the southern courtyard to improve the appearance.
Changes to the Embassy are set to significantly enhance the arts and cultural offer in Skegness, offering new and exciting opportunities for creativity, performance art, music, and learning.
The Scandinavian inspired redesign will see the construction of a new two-storey cultural involvement centre at the theatre that will incorporate a lounge, café/bar, as well as informal meeting spaces, improved visitor seating in the foyers, and multi‐use workshop space.
A new mezzanine floor will host space for activities on the first floor, and the external spaces and entrances to the theatre will also be improved.
Chris Baron, Chair of the Connected Coast Board, said he was delighted to see plans moving forward.
He said: “The Embassy Theatre is such an important asset for Skegness and it is great that we are moving forward with our ambitions for the venue by submitting the planning application.
“The proposals aim to enhance the Embassy Theatre’s facilities and bring new and exciting activities, events, and opportunities for people to enjoy here.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.