New interpretation boards and gates to enhance popular beauty spot in Skegness

The popular beauty spot Seacroft Marsh is being improved with new gates and information boards to further enhance the area for walkers.

A popular beauty spot is being improved with new gates and information boards to further enhance the area for walkers and nature lovers in Skegness.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seacroft Marsh is a Site of Special Scientific Interest due to the diverse biodiversity of the area and the wildlife habitat the dunes provide.

To help preserve this important attraction, contractors are installing fencing, gates, interpretation panels and new signs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work is being funded through the Home Office Safer Streets Fund following a successful bid from East Lindsey District Council and Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

The wider project is helping to tackle anti-social behaviour in Skegness through a range of new measures, including CCTV at coastal car parks and barriers to prevent vehicle-related noise and nuisance behaviour.

Part of the project includes the new fencing, gates and signs at Seacroft Marsh. The measures will further deter the area from being used anti-socially, particularly from quad bikes and other motorised vehicles as well as dog owners failing to pick up after their pets.

Work is now underway and the project is set to be completed in early January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Graham Marsh, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, Leisure and Culture and Carbon Reduction said: “This area is really important because as a Site of Special Scientific Interest, it has protected status to help nature flourish and preserve habitats for wildlife.

“I am delighted this work is underway to help improve the landscape even more for the many residents and visitors who love to visit it for peaceful walks and to enjoy nature. The new signs and the interpretation boards will also help inform more people about this special area.

“The work is also helping address concerns over anti-social behaviour to ensure the area is best protected and to prevent it being used in a way that is not only detrimental to local wildlife, but to the wellbeing of residents who walk there.

“I would like to thank our partners for supporting these works. By working in partnership, we are preserving a beautiful nature spot as well as tackling anti-social behaviour here and in other parts of Skegness.”

The Home Office Safer Streets Fund has also enabled:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Installation of bollards to North Parade Car Park and Festival Car park to deter anti-social behaviour. Installation of two automatic rising and closing barrier at Princess Parade car park CCTV cameras in place at Princess Parade car park and North End Car Park.