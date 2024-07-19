New leader for Rasen band

Pete Richardson

Market Rasen Band has announced the appointment of their new Musical Director.

​Pete Richardson joins the band following an illustrious performance career as an international trumpet player and musical director.

Born and Bred in Scunthorpe, Pete served 13 years within the Royal Marines Band Service and The Royal Corps of Army Music before moving to the cruise industry, working as Musical Director and Lead Trumpet for Royal Caribbean International.

Pete now works as a freelance trumpet player all across the country, performing in pit orchestras, celebrity stage bands, theatre shows and function bands.

Pete said: “I am delighted to be taking the role as musical director of Market Rasen Band. Conducting has always being a passion I have wanted to pursue and when an opportunity comes across, as this has, it was right to take the opportunity with both hands.”

Over the years, Pete has had the opportunity to play with some of the top brass bands, including Black Dyke Band, Grimethorpe Colliery Band, YBS and Barton Town Band. He also took part in the BBC documentary “A Band For Britain” with Dinnington Colliery Band.

Market Rasen Band Chairman, Rob Tinker said: “‘It has been a great opportunity for the band to have someone like Pete take the baton for us. With his previous experience, passion and drive I can see the band moving forwards and achieving new goals.

"We all look forward to the future with Pete.”