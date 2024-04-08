Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New shelters, street furniture and CCTV have been installed to improve the experience for passengers, alongside an updated layout to create uniformity across the station and re-surfacing where required.

West Lindsey District Council was successfully awarded £10 million from Central Government as part of the ‘Levelling up’ Programme to regenerate Gainsborough.

The ‘Thriving Gainsborough’ programme has focussed on several interventions throughout the town, including a brand new four screen cinema, new wayfinding signage and upgrades to green spaces in the town.

The new look for Gainsborough Bus Station following its refurbishment

Coun Trevor Young, leader of the council and Gainsborough ward member, said: “The improvement works to Gainsborough Bus station mean it is now a more user-friendly environment with increased shelter provision for users.

“We hope you enjoy the new modern look as we know how important our bus station is to many of our residents.”

The previous bus shelters have been re-purposed to local Parish Councils throughout the district.

Matt Cranwell, managing director for Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We’re pleased to witness the transformation of Gainsborough Bus Station by West Lindsey District Council.

“The recent enhancements include more modern fixtures and bus shelters, as well as a thorough deep clean, to create a more positive customer experience.

“Thank you to our passengers for their patience during the two-week renovation period. We hope you will enjoy the improvements made to the bus station, and benefit from the enhanced travel experience provided.”

Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of Planning Regeneration and Communities at West Lindsey District Council, said: “Delivering a set of upgrades to the bus station is one part of the £18million investment into Gainsborough town centre.