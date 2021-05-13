New life saving equipment installed in Gainsborough

A piece of life saving equipment has been installed in Gainsborough.

By Shelley Marriott
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 2:43 pm
West Lindsey District Council have installed a new defibrillator at X-Church in Gainsborough

In the event of someone suffering a cardiac arrest, always call 999 where an operator will provide the access code if necessary.

Automated External Defibrillators (AED’s) are portable devices that can be used on someone having a cardiac arrest. They check the heart rhythm and send an electric shock to the heart to try and restore a normal rhythm.

They have been in wide use for many years and form part of the standard equipment that paramedics, ambulances and first responders carry.

They give the best possible chance for someone to survive until medical services arrive.