New life saving equipment installed in Gainsborough

West Lindsey District Council have installed a new defibrillator at X-Church in Gainsborough

West Lindsey District Council have installed the new defibrillator at X-Church in Gainsborough.

In the event of someone suffering a cardiac arrest, always call 999 where an operator will provide the access code if necessary.

Automated External Defibrillators (AED’s) are portable devices that can be used on someone having a cardiac arrest. They check the heart rhythm and send an electric shock to the heart to try and restore a normal rhythm.

They have been in wide use for many years and form part of the standard equipment that paramedics, ambulances and first responders carry.