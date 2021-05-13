New life saving equipment installed in Gainsborough

West Lindsey District Council have installed the new defibrillator at X-Church in Gainsborough.
In the event of someone suffering a cardiac arrest, always call 999 where an operator will provide the access code if necessary.
Automated External Defibrillators (AED’s) are portable devices that can be used on someone having a cardiac arrest. They check the heart rhythm and send an electric shock to the heart to try and restore a normal rhythm.
They have been in wide use for many years and form part of the standard equipment that paramedics, ambulances and first responders carry.
They give the best possible chance for someone to survive until medical services arrive.