New ‘listed’ status granted for Dambusters’ officers mess at RAF Scampton

The historic officers’ mess at RAF Scampton has been officially designated as a Grade II listed building by Historic England.

The announcement comes after West Lindsey District Council applied for the building to be considered for listing, in a bid to safeguard its historical importance.

The new listed status acknowledges the importance of the building, recognising its distinct architectural and historic interest, protecting the mess for future generations.

Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “This recognition of the high degree of special historical interest, specifically the base’s role in some of the most famous actions of World War II, is a really positive outcome for the site, particularly as there remains an element of uncertainty around its short-term future.”

The newly acquired listed status also brings the building under special consideration within the planning system, providing extra controls on any works affecting its character for both the exterior and interior.

The report by Historic England, which accompanied the listing notification, described the officers’ mess as being a Type B mess, a standard design for medium bomber stations.

It noted architecturally the quality of the design, its good proportions and being constructed from quality building materials used in the expansion era.

West Lindsey District Council made the original listed status application back in March of this year.

Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of Planning and Regeneration at West Lindsey District Council, confirmed the council would be contacting the Home Office to formally notify it of the newly listed status.

The council will also seek assurances the building will be properly maintained and protected for the duration of its use of the site.

She said: “Restoring the Officers’ Mess to its former glory is a key element of the £300million investment plan announced earlier this year. The newly listed status of the building will provide an additional safeguard for another important building on the site, and for that we are grateful.”