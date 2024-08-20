​WordFest launched at Gainsborough Library

​A new literature festival is taking place in Gainsborough throughout September.

Organised by West Lindsey District Council, visitors can expect storytelling, theatre, live music, children’s activities, author talks and workshops with more than 20 events spread over several days – all with free entry.

WordFest launched on Friday, August 9, at Gainsborough Library and there are a host of events taking place in the lead up to the main event on Saturday, September 14.

On Thursday, September 5 at 7.30pm go along to Page to Stage at the Old Nick Theatre. Join Gill Blow, Phil Jones and Gordon Stuart from the Workhouse Players who will show you behind the scenes followed by a performance of their most popular play.

And on Tuesday, September 10 at 2pm there is a ‘Women at the Helm’ history talk at Gainsborough Old Hall.

Plus much more

And for the main event, on Saturday, September 14, the town’s historic Market Place will be transformed into a Literature Village with all things for bookish people: authors, illustrators, artists and book gift stalls along with a children’s eye-spy book trail.

Horse drawn carriage rides will run from the Market Place to the Library throughout the day, with visitors encouraged to channel their inner Jane Austen and dress in Bridgerton-inspired attire.

Two special market stalls will display work created by local people in workshops held during the summer, including a book of short stories, Gainsborough Voices (with author Gill Blow) and a display of art journals (with artist Tracey Jones).

Free activities include children’s craft by Ally Pally Arts, a Doodleboard for all and Poetry on a Roll from Helen Hagon.

There’s quiet time in the story-telling tent, with stories from the Broadbent Theatre and children’s author Jacqueline Evans with Jake the three-legged Dog. Children can come along and read from the special story-telling chair.

The Market Place will also host pop-up theatre by a young people’s theatre group and Oskar will be playing delightful tunes from his accordion – the Squeezebox of Delights.

The town’s monthly Farmers’ and Craft market will also be taking place, giving WordFest visitors even more to enjoy.