New live music arena revealed for Skegness as complex prepares for all night rave

The Hive in Skegness is hosting an all night rave - and unveiling a new live music arena.

The Hive is hosting a multi-storey indoor music festival later this month, featuring more than 50 DJs over five floors.

The event called HAVOC will take place in six arenas and continue until 6am.

It will feature live music in different rave genres from acts all over the world.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 30, starting at 6pm and the minimum age of guests is 18.

It comes as the Hive announces its latest arena - The Warehouse - which will host up to 1,200 people.

"As if seven venues were not enough, we are about to launch one more," said marketing manager Connor Wilkes.

"The east coast’s newest live music arena, located on the 5th floor will span the whole footprint of The Hive entertainment complex.

"Situated above the Lamborghini Bar, The Warehouse will feature state of the art light and sound systems, a full stage, bar and much more.

"With the event calendar already filling up for 2022, we are set to bring some of the globe's hottest artists and headline acts to Skegness."

Events booked in so far include

Saturday, April 30- Havoc Indoor Music Festival

Saturday, June 4 - Tom Zanetti

Saturday, July 30 - Bad Boy Chiller Crew