New lodges plan at Rasen area farm

Image above shows the new site top left, with the first site to receive planning (for 15 lodges) to the right, including the pond. The field above this has permission for 26 lodges and the field at the bottom of the image has permission for 20 lodges. Image from Google Maps

For the past three years, John Casswell has submitted a number of applications for lodges to be sited on his land at Polar Farm, just outside Market Rasen.

Three fields, surrounding the popular Sunnyside Up Farm Shop, have received permission for lodges - totalling just over 60 .

This fourth proposal would be sited to the Market Rasen side of the farm shop and is for 79 lodges.

Only one lodge has so far been placed and this is on the first field to receive permission, which also has a large lake .

As previously reported in the Rasen Mail, Mr Casswell said the delay on this field had been due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In the applicant’s design and access statement, it states previous plans received ‘full backing of the planning department and was recommended for approval to the planning committee as the schemes fully complied with all policies’.

The statement continued: “Therefore it is considered that the application should equally be supported and approved as the proposal complies with all policies.”

As with the other applications, within the proposal it states: ‘the economic benefits of the proposal will be huge and will help to underpin the existing and established successful business by offering a diversification of the existing land use in an appropriate and sustainable manner without compromising the sites location and setting’.

There is also the intention for local schools to visit the recreation and natural wildlife provided on the site, as part of the schools’ education and curriculum. Pupils will be invited to plant trees on the site and will also attend for ‘nature’ days.

However, it is concerns over the effect of the development on the natural environment that is the basis of some objections to the plan.

Tealby residents Mr and Mrs Brooks have submitted their concerns through West Lindsey’s planning portal, describing the development as ‘an awful carbuncle in a beautiful area’.

They go on to say: “The lake and chalet are already an intrusion into a beautiful and highly productive farming area.

“The proposed chalets are on the most prominent natural feature in this area and would be most unsightly.

“If the chalets were placed on the lower ground beyond the lake and heavily screened by trees and bushes,this would be much less intrusive.”

Mr and Mrs Shannon, also of Tealby, said whatever the merits of the proposal in terms of tourism and the local economy: “this is not the place for this type of development.”

However, Merilyn Combes disagreed and is support of the application, adding: “This development will benefit the wider economy and does not directly impose on current village settlements or populated areas.”

Density of the lodges and the lack of work on the other three sites already granted permission have also been included in objections submitted to West Lindsey.