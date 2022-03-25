New look restaurant as Caistor leisure park rebuilds post-covid

Caistor Lakes EMN-221103-165407001

Caistor Lakes in the town’s Brigg Road has just relaunched its restaurant area in the latest improvements for the leisure site.

Once more reminiscent of a canteen, the newly named The Ugly Duckling restaurant and bar has been revamped to bring a fresher look, providing a warm welcome for both those staying on the leisure park site and local residents.

There are now soft seating areas as well as the table area and a new menu to tempt the tastebuds, although it still features some of the classics.

Sunday lunches are still very much on the menu too.

The restaurant’s new look was the design of the all-female management team.

Restaurant manager Ellice Quinn said: ‘There are still little tweaks we want to do, but we are 99 per cent there.

“All the team has participated in the new look restaurant, which is now much more vibrant and up-to-date.

“It isn’t just a place for meals, it is a place to meet up with friends over a cuppa and cake - or maybe a cocktail or two - and relax.”

Ellice added: “We have had lots of positive feedback and while a lot of our regulars said it was quite a big change, they said they liked to see our personal stamp.”

That personal touch continues on some of the walls, which feature pictures provided by members of the Caistor community.

Pictures of old Caistor and photos of local families across the years can be seen, bringing the story of the town to life.

The final piece in the puzzle for the restaurant is the kitchen, with chefs, Jason and Tom.

Ellice said: “It was such a tough time through covid and then trying to get a fully staffed kitchen again once we could reopen - but we have mastered it now.

“We have a strong team in there now and we want that to stay.”

However, it isn’t just the restaurant that has a new look.

Investment has been made in the site since it was sold in February last year.

Under the ownership of Jeremy Levine, Caistor Lakes has increased from five luxury, lakeside lodges to 16, as well as maintaining the 28 tourer pitches.

The other thing to grow is the leisure park’s links with local businesses and the Caistor community

General manager Aimee Finlay said:”Community is important to us and we are working with Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, as well as Caistor Town Council to look at ways we can help each other.

“We are also trying to use as many local businesses as possible, both for supplying the restaurant, as well as across the site

“For Valentine’s Day, we worked with Sweet Treats in the town and Caistor Post Office now supplies all our balloons, etc for special events.”

Aimee added: “We are also keen to talk with B-Fit Gym to see if our two businesses can work together.”

Caistor Lakes is also looking to support community groups and has already agreed to be a sponsor of this year’s Caistor Lions beer festival.

Work experience places have been offered to students at the town’s schools and the on-site electric vehicle charging point is open to all.

A summer fair to help showcase local businesses, as well as two bike nights, are just some of the events currently in the planning.

Aimee added: “It is important to us to be a part of Caistor and not just a business on the edge of town.”