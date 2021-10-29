New Mablethorpe Superstore celebrates opening with charity donations

Tesco has opened a store in Mablethorpe EMN-211029-084649001

Mablethorpe’s new Tesco superstore opened its doors yesterday, welcoming customers to the retailer’s first large store in the town.

In celebration of the opening and to show their continued support to community programmes, local charities were presented with a special grant donation.

The 20,000 sq ft superstore is an exciting new addition for the local community and has created 115 new jobs in the town.

Seven colleagues joined the team after completing the regeneration programme working with People Plus England.

Local charities Mablethorpe Primary Academy, Furnichurch and Springwell Community Learning were awarded with special grants at the store, each receiving a £1,000 cheque from the Tesco team.

Mablethorpe Primary Academy, the only Primary School in the town educates children from Nursery up to 11 years old.

The Academy prides itself on the quality of education and support given to pupils, as well as the positive relationships they build with parents and the community

Rachel Devereux, who works for the charity said: “We are thrilled and proud to have been invited to take part in a piece of the town’s history and to receive a cheque on behalf of Mablethorpe Primary Academy.

“The money will go towards funds we are raising to build an outside Trim Trail which will be of enormous benefit to all of our children.”

The second charity that received the grant is Furnichurch, which provides both food and furniture for local people in need.

The charity offers practical help in the local community by supplying and delivering furniture to people on low incomes, as well as suppling free food parcels to those suffering financial hardship.

Dot McMillan who works for the charity said: “I was really delighted to be informed that Tesco has awarded Furnichurch a grant of £1000 - that is absolutely brilliant, thank you so much.

“It is so good to know that Tesco is keen to help local organisations that benefit our community through their grant scheme and that eligible organisations can apply at any time”.

Dot continued: “Due to a high demand for Food Larder, most of the grant will be spent on food and toiletries such as household products and baby items.

“These products will help local people suffering financial hardship and give them peace of mind and hope in difficult times.”

A third charity also receiving a cheque was the Springwell Learning Community, which is looking to use the money received to create a sensory garden that will allow children to design and implement a space that will stimulate their senses through touch, sight, scent, taste and hearing.

Liz Stewart, Store Manager, said: “We are incredibly proud to support these very special local charities and to have presented them with the community grants.

“We know this money will make a real difference to the groups.”

She continued: “We are extremely excited to have opened our Mablethorpe superstore.

“The new store offers the local community a brilliant service, Changing Places Facility, F&F clothing and a broad range of products, as well as available free-to-use EV charging points. We look forward to welcoming our first customers.”

The store is open seven days a week, 7am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The Tesco Community Grants scheme helps to fund thousands of local projects across the country.

The scheme has already donated a total of £10m in the East of England, including £1.2m in Lincolnshire.

Any local groups that would benefit from this funding are encouraged to apply. The process is managed through Tesco’s partner charity Groundwork’s website: www.tescocommunitygrants.org.ukThe store is also a part of Tesco’s Community Food Connection (CFC) which takes surplus food, that is still fit for use, and donates it daily to local groups and food banks to help those who need it most in the community.

Stores across Lincolnshire have already donated more than 540,000 million meals to foodbank charities and community groups helping people who need support the most.