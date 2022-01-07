New measures to protect patients from Covid-19 at community hospitals in Lincolnshire

Skegness Hospital.

The county’s four community hospitals in Louth, Skegness, Gainsborough, and Spalding, run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS), remain open for patient visiting.

However, to help reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus to vulnerable patients, visitors will be asked to take the lateral flow test before arriving and provide proof of a negative result.

All visiting remains by appointment only. Visitors are limited to one per patient to support social distancing on trust’s wards. Families and friends should contact the ward clerk at the relevant community hospital to make an appointment for a face-to-face visit.

Louth Hospital.

In line with national guidance and to minimise the risk of transmitting the coronavirus, all visitors to community hospitals are reminded to:

1) Wear a new, appropriate face covering on arrival at the hospital. Free face coverings will be available for visitors who do not have one.

2) Clean their hands on arrival to the hospital entrance using the hand sanitiser provided.

3) Follow all temporary floor markings to safely guide them around the hospital site.

4) Follow social distancing guidelines between them and patients, visitors and hospital staff.

Tracy Pilcher, Director of Nursing, Allied Health Professionals and Operations, said: “Having contact with family is very important for our patients who are often elderly. Being able to see loved ones is an essential part of ensuring the wellbeing of patients on our wards.

“We do all we can to continue to allow visiting in our community hospitals while introducing additional precautions by asking visitors to complete a lateral flow test before arriving. This is to ensure the safety of our patients and our staff. We must stay cautious and vigilant in the light of rising coronavirus infections.

“Patients and visitors have generally been fantastic at following our guidance throughout the pandemic, and we know that they will appreciate that we do our best to support safe visiting arrangements.”