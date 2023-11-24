New names performing at Butlin's Big Weekenders in Black Friday deals for 2024

New names will be performing on stage for the first time at Butlin’s Big Weekenders in deals announced for Black Friday.

Black Friday deals have been announced for 2024 breaks at Butlin's.

The popular breaks, exclusively for adults, have great savings with up to 30% off all 2024 Weekenders.

Taking to the stage on selected Back to The 2000s breaks will be Max George from The Wanted and Sabrina Washington from Mis-Teeq.

Claire Richards will be headlining selected 90s Reloaded breaks and Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt presents Don’t Cha Disco on selected Replay breaks.

These new live acts will join the likes of Peter Andre, Wet Wet Wet, Soul II Soul, Tony Hadley, Boyzlife, Scouting For Girls, Blue, So Solid Crew and many more performing on different Big Weekenders in 2024.

To get next year off to the best start, there’s an extra £20 off Big Weekenders between January and March. There’s a range of dance, decade and devoted breaks to enjoy and with over 20 different break types of Big Weekenders starting from £59pp.

According to Butlin’s, there’s more to Big Weekenders than just big-name acts and headline moments. Daytime activities add an extra dimension of fun. Activities like pool parties, silent discos, live comedy, Bingo Bango are all included in the price and new for 2024 will be even more daytime experiences. Fancy dress is a big part of a Butlin’s Big Weekender and new for 2024 is the Fancy Dress Ball. There’s also a four-hour Midway Madness Party on Saturday afternoon and to finish the weekend, Sunday Survivors.