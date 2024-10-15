New nature reserve in Boston officially opened with garland cutting ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new nature reserve in Boston has been officially opened, following years of work by a team of volunteers.

Dion’s Wood Nature Reserve spans more than 30 acres off Willoughby Road.

The Boston Woods Trust – a volunteer-run, independent charity – has been developing the land since 2021.

It was donated to the trust by Richard Dion, a farmer who lives in Boston.

Scenes from the opening of Boston Woods Trust.

On Saturday, September 28, more than 150 attended the reserve to watch Richard officially open the site with the cutting of a garland.

In the process of making the reserve a reality, the trust secured a grant from the Forestry Commission for about £100,000 to plant more than 16,000 trees.

Before planting, the site was landscaped – a lake with an island was dug, wild flowers were sown, and more than 3km of all-weather gravel paths were laid.

The trees were then planted by the trust’s volunteers, with help from the public in 2022-23.

A scene from the official opening of Dion's Wood, Boston.

The trust would later secure a grant of £60,000 from UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which paid for half of the cost of constructing a footpath along Willoughby Road, a car park off Willoughby Road, and a bird barn. The other half of the funding came from a variety of smaller grants, donations, and legacies.

The trust described itself as ‘very grateful’ for all the support it received in creating the reserve.

Steve Elwood, chairman of the trust, said: “Seeing this space develop is a truly uplifting experience. I get a buzz every time I look across and see the tree growth and our wildflower areas in full bloom.

“At the same time we are capturing carbon and increasing biodiversity. All because of a dedicated team of volunteers.”

Members of the public are asked to note that as Dion’s Wood is a nature reserve, dogs are not allowed.

The trust says it is always keen to welcome new volunteers. Anyone interested in supporting its cause is invited to get in touch.

An annual planting party will be taking place at Dion’s Wood Nature Reserve on Sunday, November 24, from 9am, it also notes.

For more information, visit www.bostonwoods.co.uk