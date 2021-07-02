West Lindsey District Council adopted the four new plans at its council meeting on June 28.

The Neighbourhood Plans were drawn up by the communities of Scotton, Gainsborough and Morton and Bishop Norton and Atterby. Residents and partners were consulted on the plans before they were voted on in the May referendum.

It brings the total up to 21 Neighbourhood Plans which have now been adopted in the district.

The council’s Neighbourhood Planning Champion, Coun Steve England, said: “It is fantastic that these plans which have been written by the community, for the community, have gained such strong local support.

"They will now be used to shape future growth and development and help safeguard the character of the local area.

Michael Hopper, chairman of RAGE (Rediscovering a Gainsborough for Everyone), Working Group, which developed the Gainsborough Neighbourhood Plan thanked everyone for their support.

He said: “A very big thank you to Gainsborough residents for your involvement in, and support for the town’s Neighbourhood Plan.

"The successful outcome at the referendum in May will affect and guide the future planning decisions for our town until 2036.”

Scotton and Morton are both happy to have a Neighbourhood Plan.

Bruce Allison, from Morton Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group, said: “The residents of Morton have provided a clear indication by engaging with and voting in favour of the Neighbourhood Plan that they wish Morton to remain a village and a distinct and separate community from its larger neighbour, Gainsborough.