New opportunity to shine at new Pride talent contest in Skegness
Described as an exciting and inclusive talent competition celebrating creativity, diversity and community spirit, the event takes place on Monday, September 1 – two weeks before the main Pride event.
Performers of all ages and backgrounds are invited to take to the stage and showcase their unique talents ‘in a joyful and affirming environment’. Acts of all kinds — from singers and dancers to poets, drag performers, magicians, and more — are encouraged to apply.
“East Coast Pride’s Got Talent is more than just a talent show — it’s a celebration of self-expression, courage, and community,” said Amy Basker, Chairperson of East Coast Pride.
“This is a truly amazing opportunity for local performers of all ages and backgrounds to step into the spotlight, share what makes them unique, and be part of something special.
"For our winners, the chance to perform on the Main Stage at East Coast Pride is not just a prize — it’s a powerful platform to inspire others and be seen, heard, and celebrated.”
Talent Categories
This year’s event will feature two age-based categories:
Juniors (Ages 6–16)
Seniors (Ages 17 and over)
Applications are open to individuals of all identities, abilities, and experience levels.
Prizes and opportunities
Winners from each category will receive a Winner’s Trophy, a professional photo shoot by Lilac Mai Photography, and a performance slot on the East Coast Pride Main Stage on Saturday, 13th September 2025.
Additional prizes include:
Seniors (17+): Hot Tub Break provided by Coastal Caravan Breaks
Juniors (16 and under): Fantasy Island Wristbands
Event: Pride’s Got Talent 2025 Date: Monday, September 1 Time: 7pm (Doors open at 6:30pm) Venue: The Suncastle, North Parade, Skegness PE25 1DB To Apply: Visit www.eastcoastpride.co.uk/gottalent
- East Coast Pride takes place on Saturday, September 13. More information can be found at www.eastcoastpride.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.