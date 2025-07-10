New opportunity to shine at new Pride talent contest in Skegness

A time to shine - East Coast Pride’s Got Talent is coming to Skegness.

A new opportunity to shine is heading to Skegness with the official launch of East Coast Pride’s Got Talent 2025.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described as an exciting and inclusive talent competition celebrating creativity, diversity and community spirit, the event takes place on Monday, September 1 – two weeks before the main Pride event.

Performers of all ages and backgrounds are invited to take to the stage and showcase their unique talents ‘in a joyful and affirming environment’. Acts of all kinds — from singers and dancers to poets, drag performers, magicians, and more — are encouraged to apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“East Coast Pride’s Got Talent is more than just a talent show — it’s a celebration of self-expression, courage, and community,” said Amy Basker, Chairperson of East Coast Pride.

“This is a truly amazing opportunity for local performers of all ages and backgrounds to step into the spotlight, share what makes them unique, and be part of something special.

"For our winners, the chance to perform on the Main Stage at East Coast Pride is not just a prize — it’s a powerful platform to inspire others and be seen, heard, and celebrated.”

Talent Categories

This year’s event will feature two age-based categories:

Juniors (Ages 6–16)

Seniors (Ages 17 and over)

Applications are open to individuals of all identities, abilities, and experience levels.

Prizes and opportunities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners from each category will receive a Winner’s Trophy, a professional photo shoot by Lilac Mai Photography, and a performance slot on the East Coast Pride Main Stage on Saturday, 13th September 2025.

Additional prizes include:

Seniors (17+): Hot Tub Break provided by Coastal Caravan Breaks

Juniors (16 and under): Fantasy Island Wristbands

Event: Pride’s Got Talent 2025 Date: Monday, September 1 Time: 7pm (Doors open at 6:30pm) Venue: The Suncastle, North Parade, Skegness PE25 1DB To Apply: Visit www.eastcoastpride.co.uk/gottalent

East Coast Pride takes place on Saturday, September 13. More information can be found at www.eastcoastpride.co.uk